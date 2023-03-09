To the editor: Wisconsin voters will soon decide whether Daniel Kelly or Janet Protasiewicz will serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and voters need to be informed on two simple issues: What are the responsibilities of a Supreme Court justice, and which candidate will do a better job in meeting that responsibility.
The primary responsibility of a Supreme Court justice is to ensure that Wisconsin law and policies comply with both the Wisconsin and U.S. constitutions and informed voters are expected to decide which candidate will do so. Kelly understands that responsibility and has pledged to do so. Protasiewicz, on the other hand, does not understand that responsibility and has pledged to change those Wisconsin laws and/or policies she does not like, regardless of whether they comply with our constitutions.
Now, if a voter does not like a law or policy, ask your legislator to change it because he or she has that power. If Protasiewicz changes a law or policy that complies with our constitutions because she doesn’t like it, her decision will be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, just like was done in March of 2022 when the U.S.
Supreme Court chose the Republican redistricting map over the Evers/Democratic redistricting map.
Regarding abortion, if you don’t like the Wisconsin law that bans the killing of babies, ask your legislators to change it.
— Dick Zirbel, Waukesha