To the editor: Dear Mr. Steil, I recently read in the Milwaukee Journal that you played an integral role (as House Administration Committee chair) in obtaining the Jan. 6 Capitol police video footage that ultimately has been turned over to Tucker Carlson by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and that you support this action in the spirit of transparency for the American people.
To say that I am disappointed in your actions does not begin to describe how how much I disagree with what you have done and said. It’s reprehensible. Do you think your constituents are stupid? How can turning this information over to one TV personality come close to providing transparency to the American people? If you truly meant to accomplish transparency, the information should have been made public, or at the very least, given to multiple news organization outlets.
No, what you have done is nothing more than political gamesmanship and sham partisan politics, at the expense of the Capitol security since there is no accountability for how the information in the tapes will be used to further threaten security measures. If you were doing your job as House Administration chair, you would have used those tapes as you stated in the MJS article, to improve security in the Capitol.
You, sir, have done the opposite.
— Deborah Gracey, Waterford