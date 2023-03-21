To the editor: Remember when former School Board member Diane Voit upended the Waukesha School Board July 30, 2020, plan for kids to return to school five days a week with face-to-face learning? I do!
On August 12, 2020, less than three weeks from the beginning of the school year, former School Board member Diane Voit proposed a hybrid school option, in person learning two days a week and virtual learning three days a week (for grades six through 12). Diane Voit chose to disregard the board’s previously approved plan for five-day-aweek in-person learning. Voit seemingly disregarded the summer 2020 parent survey that showed two-thirds wanted the district to return students to school for face-to-face learning five days a week when school started back up in September.
In the following weeks, many families across the district watched in horror as their middle and high school-aged students became increasingly anxious, depressed, and disengaged from their learning and extracurricular activities. Kids and families appeared in front of the School Board begging to go to school in person five days per week.
Voit’s initial lack of insight into the potential negative impacts on kids’ emotional, social, and academic wellbeing is troubling. Voit also appeared to ignore the fact that other surrounding suburban school districts were in session five days per week with in-person face-to-face learning.
Former School Board member Diane Voit chose to ignore all these things! Don’t ever forget!
— Chris Bauman, Waukesha