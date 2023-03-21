To the editor: I have known and worked with Diane for years in her various capacities as an educator and community volunteer. She has been an outstanding educator, has always been ready to listen, understand issues, and develop a well-informed opinion that she could turn into action. During her career at North High School, Diane listened to all and understood the needs of students, educators and parents alike. She was always informed on current legislation and trends that affected her teaching and therefore, students. Diane has maintained her skills of listening, evaluating, forming an independent opinion and clearly articulating it.
Diane’s strong reach into the community through community engagement and service began during her years of teaching at North High School. Diane has received numerous education-related awards and community awards in her career and retirement. One of the many awards includes the Lifetime Excellence in Education Award from the Waukesha Education Foundation, whose mission is to support public education in Waukesha.
Throughout Diane’s decades of experience in the district, including her term on the School Board, she has demonstrated that she considers ALL sides of an issue before making a decision. She seeks input from those affected by an issue; she knows what questions to ask. She responds to complex issues with well thought out, thorough answers — not sound bites.
Diane is the only candidate for School Board whom I trust to work visibly for ALL students, parents and taxpayers by listening and making well-informed decisions. She integrates her experience as a seasoned educator, visible member of the community, her years on the Waukesha School Board, and time staying current on Wisconsin and Waukesha educational issues into being an effective advocate for ALL students in public schools in Waukesha.
I will be voting ONLY for Diane Voit, a true advocate for public education. Please join me.
— Bev Bradford, Waukesha