To the editor: Not so fast on the “Vote for Protasiewicz” letter in the March 3 Freeman. This writer seems to think we’re in a political contest, voting on specific issues, in this case, gerrymandering.
The letter exposes a major problem. The Supreme Court election is not a political election; we’re not suppose to know how the candidates would rule on specific cases brought before the court. Have we forgotten that justices are supposed to be neutral before they hear cases? That is fundamental to fair and impartial justice before the law. The Protasiewicz campaign seems to have forgotten this fundamental precept when we vote for our local and state judges. We want them impartial, concerned with our Constitution, and ready to rule according to the law. We don’t want to know ahead of time how they would rule on a case.
Again, this is not a political election on specific issues. On April 4, vote for an impartial court dedicated to our Constitution. That’s what will ensure justice for all!
— Jerry Hanson, Dousman