To the editor: Dan Kelly is someone who served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court before. Kelly has an impeccable record as a strict constitutionalist who never legislated from the bench.
The TV ads that are smearing him could not be further from the truth.
His opponent, Janet Protasiewicz, has already claimed she will legislate from the bench on a number of issues. She is not fit to be on any court but should run for the Legislature instead. Kelly knows the law and will follow it accordingly. He deserves to be elected.
Cody Horlacher is an attorney and served as a lawmaker, a state representative. He is running as a solid conservative against a Governor Evers appointee for judge in the 7th Branch of the Circuit Court in Waukesha County. Unlike Janet Protasiewicz, his days of writing law are over. Now he will make a great judge interpreting the law as a circuit court judge. Vote Horlacher.
Finally, Corey Montiho is running for reelection to the Waukesha School Board. Montiho is another with an impeccable record and deserves to win another term. Bette Koenig and David Wadd are candidates for the Waukesha School Board as well. They will help provide the education my grandchildren need. Reading, writing, arithmetic, history and science are what they need to learn — not drag queen shows, pornography in school libraries, and taught that they are racist because of the color of their skin. That’s Montiho, Koenig, and Wadd for Waukesha School Board.
Vote April 4th for the conservatives in these nonpartisan races.
— Keith Best, Waukesha