To the editor: Vote Corey Montiho, Bette Koenig, and David Wadd for Waukesha School Board. Why these three versus the lone candidate Diane Voit?
First, Corey Montiho is an incumbent that has been instrumental in correcting the wayward course the district has been heading over the last decade. He voted to keep kids in school full time and to remove those silly little masks off their faces.
Second, Bette Koenig is a beloved retired teacher that never forced her principled conservative views on her students. Students shouldn’t know a teacher’s political beliefs or sexual proclivities.
Third, David Wadd has been one of the most influential and instrumental citizens in Waukesha bringing to light the failures of previous boards related to educational standards and destructive COVID restrictions on mental health.
This trio run openly as conservative candidates without shame of who they are and who backs them.
Diane Voit is trying to hide her liberal beliefs by using the purple sign as a moderate while proudly displaying her sign in front of the Waukesha Democratic Party headquarters. She pandered to the Young Democrats of Wisconsin Facebook page looking for support of like-minded people. All of her political campaign donations were to Democrat candidates. She was the board member that made the motion to go to hybrid learning instead of full time in person which hurt many kids academically, mentally and emotionally.
Montiho, Koenig, and Wadd are open and transparent. They are fighting to raise the educational standards for ALL children.
Our system failed a generation of students, and we can’t afford to do this ever again. That would be child abuse.
Vote for Dan Kelly for Supreme court or we won’t need schools because Judge Janet only cares about abortion. No kids = no schools.
Don’t forget Cody Horlacher for Circuit Court.
— Mike Walsh, Waukesha