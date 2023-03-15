To the editor: There’s this Orwellian echo chamber about the “other party’s” select few wanting to rule our lives.
Suggesting that Judge Protasiewicz run for Assembly is exactly the problem. Gerrymandered control of Wisconsin continues, years after Scott Walker. Only one of almost 90 incumbent Assembly seats lost and Rs have retained a stranglehold majority since 2011. In that time, Wisconsin voters have twice elected Democrats to the White House and the governor’s mansion. For minorities here and in many gerrymandered states, not only does your vote not count but the schools are not allowed to teach you why. (See WisRed) Wisconsin’s 170-year-old abortion law leads the states in malevolent legislation. Wisconsin requires active shooter drills in our school but makes NO attempt to legislate any restraint to gun violence. There are states that restrict electric car dealerships and legislated bans on drag shows (despite needing to be 18 to enter). Don’t forget the Florida bill (932) that bans dogs from hanging their heads out of a car window, sorry Spot.
All the above falls within the Constitution, no need to change anything and if Dan Kelly is elected nothing will change ... only get worse. Kelly has more baggage than my mom’s trip to Europe. His contention that he will not legislate from the bench is “playing stupid” with Wisconsin residents. Doing nothing is legislating. While Kelly had been blogging his ultraconservative views only to dump them when appointed to the state Supreme Court (WisPolitics), Judge Janet Protasiewicz has been passionately involved in the community. She has served on the boards of the Red Cross, the Polish Heritage Alliance, Marquette law school alumni, TEMPO, and more. She has received community involvement awards in 2017 and 2018.
Judge Protasiewicz is concerned and involved with the people of Wisconsin. On April 4, vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz. Do it for Wisconsin!
— Tim Connor, Oconomowoc