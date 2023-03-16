To the editor: I’ve known Diane Voit most of my life through St. Luke’s Lutheran — a place she tirelessly serves. Though I really got to know Diane last January when the administration suggested shutting down Whittier Elementary to alleviate the “deficit.”
As a parent of children who attended Whittier, it was traumatic. Families and teachers worried about merging with Hadfield — another vulnerable school with high needs. No matter how much we aired our concerns, our voices weren’t being heard.
But you know who listened? Diane did.
She came to every listening session, spoke at multiple board meetings, wrote letters to the board, posted about the issues on her social media, walked in protest of the merger, and most importantly, she took the concerns of teachers, parents, and students to heart. She advocated for some of our most vulnerable and marginalized students in this community when most board members couldn’t even be bothered to return our phone calls and emails. Diane didn’t have to do it. But she did it because it was the right thing to do.
Since the closing of Whittier, Diane became Hadfield’s most supportive activist, volunteering and raising awareness about our school’s needs. She continues to consistently help with Blessings in a Backpack and countless school events districtwide. Diane doesn’t need a familial reason to volunteer at any of these places. She helps where there’s the most need for it.
Diane’s a true advocate for ALL students. Her 38 years as a Waukesha public school educator are an asset, making her the prime candidate.
Come April 4, you’ll be asked to vote for the School Board. Three chairs need to be filled. But you only need to vote for one. Make your one vote be for Diane Voit.
— Renee Messerschmidt, Waukesha