To the editor: The Waukesha schools need the understanding and experience that only Diane Voit can bring. Our community deserves public schools governed by a board that encourages meaningful debate, and that represents all voices in Waukesha. Diane Voit has four decades of demonstrated commitment to our schools and our community. She is a retired educator, active volunteer in our schools and experienced board member. Diane knows what it takes to prepare our kids for careers and college, keep our schools safe, and recruit and retain the highest-quality educators. She understands what is necessary to support each student to reach their full potential.
Diane Voit’s record stands on its own as a voice for ensuring policy decisions support the learning, health, and safety of all, not some, students. Diane is the only candidate focused on investing in resources that are age appropriate and designed to help kids learn.
Diane stands in stark contrast to the current Waukesha School Board that engages in smoke-and-mirror policy making to advance a national agenda to destroy public schools. The board’s latest attempt to create controversy is the introduction of a parental rights and transparency resolution modeled by conservative groups across the country. Ironically, this resolution does not give parents in Waukesha rights they did not already have. What it does do is deny all our students the personal dignity and basic human rights to be themselves at school. The most powerful points of the resolution suggest a one-size-fits-all approach where kindergartners are treated the same as high school seniors.
Diane is a candidate who will focus on real issues impacting our schools, not passing unnecessary policies in order to grandstand on national political themes. We need someone who will focus on our children and their needs.
— Laura Pinsoneault, Waukesha