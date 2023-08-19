To the editor: Until recently I had never heard about binary triggers. Actually, the headline which caused me to read the article about the man in North Dakota who ambushed police officers induced me to think of emotional situations that might cause some mentally vulnerable people to have a distressing reaction.
Binary triggers are devices which allow a person to shoot twice as fast; first when they pull the trigger and then when they release it. What deviant mind thought that in this sad world such a thing needed to be created and sold? The only possible reason weapon manufacturers sell such merchandise to make more money. There is no intent of improving our lives or making us safer. Arms manufacturers don’t care about you or I. Binary triggers serve only to line the pockets of unethical, evil individuals and businesses. Like bump-stocks they should be outlawed. Not only that, this man in North Dakota owned an arsenal of weapons. Horrible!
We’ll soon hear of binary triggers being used in other countries because American gun culture is so easily attainable. Disgusting! Shameful!
Roberta Mundschau - Waukesha