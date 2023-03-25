To the editor: I am writing this letter to express my deep concern and dissatisfaction with the Oconomowoc Area School District and their proposed spending plan on the April 4 ballot. The district is seeking approval for an additional $75 million for new facilities and repairs, which comes on top of the $55 million that was already spent in 2016. As a concerned taxpayer, I believe that this continued spending is both unnecessary and financially irresponsible.
While the OASD claims that the impact on property taxes would be “minimal,” they fail to acknowledge that their assessments represented as much as 65% of property taxes in 2022. Residential assessments that affected 2022 property tax bills resulted in up to 30% increases in assessments. It is time for the OASD to take responsibility for the burden it places on taxpayers and to prioritize its spending more effectively.
The new facilities and repairs proposed by the OASD are not essential for a quality education. Rather, they are luxurious additions that serve more as a vanity project for the district than as a means to prepare students for post-high school experiences. Instead of focusing on extravagant projects, the OASD should invest in improving the quality of education within the existing infrastructure. Furthermore, the district needs to be held accountable for the significant amount of taxpayer money it has already received. The $55 million spent in 2016 is a considerable sum, and taxpayers are still bearing the burden of that decision. We cannot allow the district to continue down this path of excessive spending and expect our community to foot the bill.
I urge my fellow citizens to make their voices heard and vote NO on the OASD referendums on April 4. Let us prioritize fiscal responsibility and demand that our school district focus on providing an excellent education for our students without the need for more unnecessary spending.
— Pete Van Opens, Oconomowoc