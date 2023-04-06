Nancy Pelosi posted on Twitter March 30: “The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts of the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.
“Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”
In this country, Nancy, you are innocent until proven guilty. No one has to prove their innocence; the prosecutors must prove your guilt. Has this country been so confused by the wrong use of democratic to not understand democratic is a process and Democrat is a party? We live in a republic, not a democracy; please don’t confuse the two. The only thing Nancy has right is “no one is above the law.” And if that were really true, why is Hillary Clinton not before a judge? How much was paid for the false Steels report? How much did the FBI offer Steels to verify the report which he wouldn’t?
— Brian Zielke, Waukesha