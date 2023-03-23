To the editor: Tuesday, April 4, is our election for Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court. The choice is between Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Justice Daniel Kelly. The difference between the two candidates is stark.
Justice Kelly has made it clear that he will make his decisions based on the law as it is written. We have every reason to believe him, based on the time he served as member on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 2016 to 2020.
In an interview with NBC 15 news, Protasiewicz states, “First of all, my personal value is that women should have the right to choose.” She went on to say, “Do I think that an 1849 law is outdated? Of course.”
Wisconsin’s Code of Judicial Conduct is very clear on this subject. SCR 60.06(3)(b) is even more direct: “A judge, judge-elect, or candidate for judicial office shall not make or permit or authorize others to make on his or her behalf, with respect to cases, controversies, or issues that are likely to come before the court, pledges, promises, or commitments that are inconsistent with the impartial performance of the adjudicative duties of the office.”
If Judge Protasiewicz believes that the 1849 law is outdated, what is her opinion of our Constitution?
Please vote based on the rule of law. Not your personal opinion about abortion.
If the law is not upheld in “all” cases, then what good are laws, or the Supreme Court justices that are supposed to uphold them?
— Larry Beier, Burlington