To the editor: Ads supporting Dan Kelly and attacking Judge Janet Protasiewicz are paid in part by Fair Courts America, a patriotic name that believes in order to protect the Constitution, a fair court must be a conservative court. Their supporters were linked to “Stop the Steal,” easily the biggest threat to our Constitution in generations. Then there's Kelly's own efforts in the fake electors scheme. Note: the words “plot” and “scheme” should never be associated with Supreme Court justices.
Much of the right’s agenda involves controlling the opposition and dog whistles. American minorities are cut off at the knees with diminishing voting rights and access through gerrymandering. Republican-controlled states like ours not only do little to help or protect any minorities. In fact, they often legislate against them. They restrict women's rights for abortion and reproductive health care, banning books, and constraining teachers’ ability to discuss race or gender at public schools and increasingly at public universities, not to mention redirecting our history to the 1958 version. Many minority groups have become targets with the help of venomous far-right drivel. If the shoe were on the other foot, if Wisconsin Dems had gerrymandered control of the state for the past 12 years, would Kelly not legislate from the bench? He has already condemned the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriages, calling their work unconstitutional.
Kelly and the right have ignored the more than 4,000 firearm deaths and 1,600 suicide deaths (2020 stats) among our children because they were too busy “protecting” our kids from LGBTQ and drag queen story hour, both of which have accounted for exactly 0 deaths among kids. It also ignores the belief that kids should learn to accept people for who they are, not how they look.
Vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz on April 4.
Lisa Miller
Oconomowoc