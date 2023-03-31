To the editor: It appears the Democrats’ propensity to run flawed candidates continues with Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz. Starting with Senate candidate Mandela Barnes (nonpayment of traffic fines and taxes), Georgia Sen. and pastor Raphael Warnock (wife abuse), Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman (severe health issues), President Biden (massive family corruption alleged), Protasiewicz has some damning skeletons in her closet.
On March 23, conservative radio host Daniel O’Donnell played a sound bite of an interview of Jon Ehr who is a family friend of retired Judge Patrick Madden. He directly observed the abuse of Judge Madden by his then wife, Ms. Protasiewicz. He was 70 and she was 34 at the time of their marriage. Ehr observed her slapping and pushing the judge, her verbal abuse, and her use of racist language (the marriage lasted nine months). Son Michael Madden also added alcohol abuse in an earlier testimony.
A person with such poor character should not be on our court.
Earl Orlebeke
Waukesha