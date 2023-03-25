To the editor: Janet Protasiewicz, and many backing her with out-of-state money, are obsessed with the expansion of on-demand abortion.
These abortion extremists ignore science: documented facts that after five weeks brain waves can be detected or after six weeks a heartbeat can be observed. Abortion supporters ignore the science which indicates after 12 weeks the preborn baby can feel pain.
Some gloss over facts to support their desire to use abortion as birth control.
Some argue that only when a baby can live on its own outside the womb should it be protected. Yet many individuals are immensely dependent upon others to live; they might be severely disabled, or they may have any number of maladies that come with old age. Should they be denied the right to life or considered less than human?
Recently a “reproductive rights lawyer” in an interview was asked, “When is a fetus a human being?” Her answer: “Whenever the mom wants it to be.” Logic and facts are inconvenient for the radical position of abortion on demand up to the point of birth. Historically speaking, we are ashamed of those who treated human beings as less than human, as objects, property, or slaves. How could our predecessors have been so blind to not see what was so clear: we are all human beings deserving of the right to life and liberty? At some point the preborn baby is deserving of those rights, and we are ethically compelled to protect them.
The policy conversation regarding the protection of those rights belongs to us, the people of Wisconsin. It doesn’t belong to elite justices to construe some imaginary rights through legal misinterpretation.
Janet has stated her opinion on the matter already, so the big, pro-abortion money is trying to buy the election for her.
— Rep. Scott Allen, Waukesha