To the editor: This letter is a response to a letter from Mr. Luke Morris in the Friday Freeman.
Ostensibly his claim is that Janet Protasiewicz would be the best choice because of her attitudes on climate change.
He wants her as a Supreme Court justice to use her position to effect changes to policy.
This is most definitely not the role of a judge to affect policy. If this is what she wants to do here and all the other things she has indicated where she will attempt to affect policy, then she needs to run for the Legislature, which, per the Constitution, is where laws and policies are made. Not the judiciary.
This is the prevailing attitude of the left; their policies cannot get majority support, so they have for the last generation used the courts to force policy on the public that we never got to vote for through our representatives. This is what this woman is promising to do. This is a form of tyranny.
Kent Mealins
Brookfield