To the editor: In his March 15 letter, Steve Bower demonstrated both his support for Janet Protasiewicz and his ignorance of how our government works.
There is no “guaranteed constitutional right” to abortion, Mr. Bower, as the Dobbs v. Jackson decision confirmed. The 1973 Roe decision was erroneous, and the U.S. Supreme Court has now corrected that ruling. The court determined the Constitution does not address abortion, and legislation regarding it is rightfully left to the states.
Therefore, the Wisconsin Legislature did not “take up the war on women” by any action at all; they neither restored the 1849 abortion law nor repealed it. You may object to this law, but do not lay it at the feet of the current Legislature.
I doubt that the majority of Wisconsin residents believe abortion is health care, as you assert. However, if the people of Wisconsin do think there should be changes to this 1849 law, then the proper place for this to occur is the Legislature, not the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
You seem to believe that our courts should replace or supplement the elected Legislature to put laws in place. Here is a basic civics lesson: In the United States and the various states there are three branches of government. The legislative branch passes laws, the executive branch enforces laws, and the judicial branch determines whether laws adhere to the state or U.S. constitutions, in other words interprets the laws. None of these branches can usurp the powers of the others.
Janet Protasiewicz has indicated she would like to intrude on the Legislature by her rulings, but this is not a position any jurist should take. I think this inclination makes her unfit for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
— Glen Spence, New Berlin