To the editor: I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Janet Protasiewicz’s candidacy for Wisconsin Supreme Court in the upcoming April election. While there are many reasons why I believe she would make an excellent judge, the one that stands out to me the most is her strong commitment to climate action.
As we all know, climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing our planet today. It is a crisis that requires urgent action, and we need leaders at every level of government who are willing to take bold steps to address it.
Janet Protasiewicz is exactly the kind of leader we need. Throughout her career, Janet has demonstrated a deep understanding of the urgency of the climate crisis and a strong commitment to taking action to address it. She has advocated for policies that will reduce our carbon footprint and protect our environment for future generations. She has worked tirelessly to promote sustainable practices and to encourage others to do the same.
As justice, Janet will have the opportunity to make a real difference in the fight against climate change. She will be able to use her position to advocate for policies that protect our environment and promote sustainability. She will be able to hold polluters accountable and ensure that our laws are being enforced in a way that protects our planet.
I strongly believe that Janet Protasiewicz is the best candidate for justice in the upcoming April 4 election.
— Luke Morris, New Berlin