To the editor: Floss Whalen’s letter, “Dittrich wastes time with transgender athletes bill” (July 19) was well-written, to the point (a leftist point) with some sources supporting men competing against women from all ages. However, Whalen missed the most important point Representative Dittrich, and most Americans, side with: Men do not belong competing against women. Especially in school competitions.
Dittrich is only doing what the left tells us to do and that is “follow the science.” It is never a waste of time to protect the young girls who compete against a man in women’s sports. If Whalen, and the left, would spend some time getting balanced news in their life, they too would see the many girls who are excellent studentathletes but lose to a man who decides to be a woman (follow the science?) and no longer have the will or desire to compete.
Jim Hayett - Merton