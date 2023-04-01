To the editor: The news regarding the school ban of the song “Rainbowland” made it to Hawaii.
Since I was unfamiliar with the song, I looked up the lyrics. The song speaks of acceptance and making a difference by being a positive example for others. I see nothing in it that should be seen as controversial.
It is truly sad, not only for the firstgrade students at Heyer Elementary School, but for the entire U.S., that students cannot sing an upbeat song about rainbows at their school concert.
Natalie Iwasa
Honolulu