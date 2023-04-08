I haven’t seen anyone bring up the point that of the writers of this song, one is a less-than-wholesome individual. Both writers are well-known. It is said that you will be known by the company that you keep. I really don’t care about the lyrics. I don’t care about what some TV show host says about us. Indeed, I think that alone supports the decision to remove it. Subliminal messages and implications are out there. We need to recognize that and protect our children from it. Luke 17:2. Look it up.
— Steven Bukosky, Waukesha