For myself a rainbow has always been a unique and beautiful sight, a sign from God that never again would he resort to flooding the earth because he was so disgusted with the sins of mankind.
Since that time the rainbow has come to symbolize different things to different folks. In the song “Rainbowland,” the symbolism is both similar and not so similar. Acceptance and making a difference, being a positive example for others, all worthy pursuits. Loving the skin you’re in and letting others do the same is an important and worthy goal for kids, teachers, parents and even Stephen Colbert!
But here is where we may differ on how best to do that: For myself I believe God created us and set forth patterns for living that would be for our good. The family was to be the place where a boy or girl would learn to REALLY love the skin they’re in, and be loved in return for exactly who they were created to be. No need to try to be somebody else.
Sadly, our current culture is giving children little direction, choices they are not equipped to make, very few absolutes, and only more and more reasons for them to be anxious, depressed and yes, even suicidal. All because it was not supposed to be this way.
Let’s sing happy songs in our schools. Let’s be sure they really speak to what will truly make us happy!
— Linda Mierow, Brookfield