Now that we all know that “Rainbowland” was or still is controversial, some want to go down the rabbit hole and start the blame game. A review of recent history clearly answers that question and Jim Honeck predictably gets it wrong again: It was COVID! Let me explain: School Boards hire teachers to instruct our children in subjects like reading, writing, math, science, geography and history. Parents entrust teachers to do that and assume that they are. Along comes COVID and many students receive their education at home “virtually.” Parents now see what their children are being taught and many feel it is inappropriate. They object to teachers and school boards but are ignored. Parents then respond by electing school board members who are responsive to their concerns. Although most teachers are relieved and support this directional change, some are not and decide to “poke the bear,” forcing the responsive school board to intervene. Really quite simple!
— Dick Zirbel, Waukesha