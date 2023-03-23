Responding to Leslie DeMuth’s Freeman letter to the editor (March 10), Ms. DeMuth, you are entitled to your mistaken opinion that Protasiewicz will protect your “rights,” but you are not entitled to your mistaken facts, that the “narrowly conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court allowed unresponsive legislators to remain safe in their gerrymandered seats.” The fact is that the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Evers and the Democrats’ undemocratic voting maps, BUT the U.S. Supreme Court overruled them! Point being the Democrats can generate worse gerrymandered voting maps than the Republicans.
— Dick Zirbel, Waukesha