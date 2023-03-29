To the editor: I am writing to urge 4th Aldermanic District voters to reelect Kevin Ellis. He has served his district and our city well for six years. Kevin is a fiscal conservative with an education and experience in economics and finance. In these times of high inflation, belt tightening and tax hikes, it seems that many elected officials at all levels of government have forgotten how to add and subtract. Our city needs people like Kevin who can do the math.
Kevin is not a politician, he’s a pragmatist. If he has a motto, it probably is “Just get it done.” For example, when Highway 67 was increased to a six-lane road, bicyclists in our community lobbied to have an underpass built to allow them to safely cross where the Lake Country Bike Trail intersects the highway. A tunnel was built, but never finished. Both ends were just buried. After many unsuccessful attempts to see the project completed, last summer Kevin decided it was time to “get it done.”
He notified the mayor, the police and the press to tell them that on August 13 he was going to the entrance of the tunnel with a shovel and start digging. He was joined by others. You probably saw the picture in the Enterprise. You could say it was just a publicity stunt, but it worked. The tunnel will be completed this summer.
There are still many other serious problems that need to by addressed like the demand for new infrastructure, delayed maintenance of old infrastructure, and inadequate parking downtown. We need people on the city council who’ll “get it done.” Please reelect Kevin Ellis as 4th District Alderman.
Bruce Hinkforth
Oconomowoc