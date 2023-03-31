To the editor: Judges must decide cases based on the law, not their political beliefs or individual “values.” Ethical judges decide only after hearing all the facts, the arguments and the law cited by the lawyers. Deciding before that is injudicious and unfair, and threatens our entire system.
If judicial candidates are allowed to say how they would rule in future cases, the public will lose confidence in the judicial system. So there is an ethical rule against candidates saying how they will rule in future cases. See Wisconsin Supreme Court Rule 60.06 (3)(b).
We now have a candidate who — without hearing any evidence or arguments or reading any briefs — has decided how she will rule on certain cases. As she puts it she will have her “thumb on the scale” when her “values” are important enough to trump the law.
Just one example: She says the legislative maps are “rigged” and “unfair.” If she were to rule against the current maps, nobody will believe she has carefully reviewed the facts or followed the applicable law. Instead, the public will realize she has relied on her “values” to put her “thumb on the scale” to get the result she promised during the campaign. As a result, public confidence in the court will erode, which is exactly why such conduct is unethical.
Janet Protasiewicz knows she is violating the ethical rules. She doesn’t care. She will do whatever it takes to be elected so she can push her personal “values” rather than follow the law.
I practiced law here in Wisconsin for forty years. I believe in the rule of law, not the rule of Janet. She is a partisan, ethically challenged candidate who does not deserve the vote of anyone who cares about our judicial system.
Craig Nelson
Waukesha