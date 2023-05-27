In April of 2022, my brother Paul and I traveled to Minneapolis to attend a daylong conference sponsored by the Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency. This section of the Defense Department started in January of 2015, merging a number of related but separate DOD groups, all of which have an element of responsibility for the search and identification of U.S. military personnel missing in action. Their writ extends from those lost in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and through all of our conflicts including Iraq and Afghanistan. As part of registering for the conference, we apprised them of our Uncle Joe.
Growing up in West Bend, our WWII veteran parents spoke of Joe Kelley, mother’s brother, a Naval aviator shot down by the Japanese over the island of Haha Jima, an island off the Iwo Jima archipelago. I offer a much-abridged account of Joe’s last hours, based on documents the DOD compiled and wrote for us, supplemented by family papers from the war.
Plans for an anticipated invasion of Japan for late 1944 (before we refined the bomb) saw the Navy softening up islands south, eventually getting to Iwo Jima in February of 1945. As part of this strategy, Joe and his squadron took off in his Grumman Hellcat from the USS Lexington on Aug. 5, 1944.
Nearing the Japanese occupied island his plane was hit, and he parachuted into the sea, close to Haha Jima’s shore. His mate, Lt. Lindsay, had to ditch his plane, after dropping his rubber boat to Joe. Lindsay was rescued later, picked up by a rescue ship, unable to get to Joe. The last anyone saw of Joe was as he waved to his buddies from the rubber boat, circling above him before low fuel forced the pilots to return to the Lexington. He had a pistol and a life vest. Tides, DOD speculates, probably took him east, into the vastness. A Marquette University grad, he was 24.
In a letter from Sept. 19, 1944, from Lexington’s Commanding Officer, Franklin Cook, he tells our grandparents that Joe is “missing in action.” Cook speaks to our grandparents in anything but an official tone. He recounts the rescue attempts within the first three days as Japanese guns fired on rescue boats from shore. His letter will make you cry. His tone must reflect the squadron’s fondness for Joe. Pictures mother had of his training in Hawaii show pilots relaxing with drinks in hand. She was a WAVE working in intelligence in Washington with the combined joint chiefs of staff at the time he was downed. She spent the next year or so keeping his story alive before returning home to Milwaukee.
At the Minneapolis conference, everyone told their story of an MIA relative, a cathartic exercise producing heart-rending stories. The DOD Accounting Agency will register family members and investigate MIAs and POWs, providing official statements on loved ones. Lab technicians from Dover Air Base in attendance can take DNA samples from relatives. Technology continues to evolve. Who knows what will happen in the future? The recent return of Grafton’s Roy Harms is emblematic of their work.
Only one in six uniformed servicemen saw combat in WWII. Just our uncle’s luck. Haha Jima was a target but hardly a strategic island. It is isolated and made for that descriptor of “in the middle of nowhere.” After the war, recovery teams traveled to the world’s war theaters, searching Haha Jima but to no avail. In April of 1948, the Pentagon officially declared Joe “non-recoverable” by the Pentagon. I thought the term wonderfully bureaucratic and bloodless. It is used again in documents we received last year. I now think it apropos. It means that he, like others, is still with us. Someplace. Drink in hand.
DOD website: https://www.dpaa.mil/
(Peter F. Kranstover served as a Foreign Service officer in Latin America, Africa, Pakistan, and Washington D.C. He lives in Cedarburg.)