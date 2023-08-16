In response to Al Rudnitzki commentary from Aug. 1 (“Woke. Woked. Wokeded.”), he blathers on about being “woke up,” Latin, Jesus, and drinking his Kool-Aid.
In the meantime, test scores continue to fall, our children are subjected to “change” but don’t tell your parents. Men are being allowed to play in women’s sports teams, children are able to read books that you couldn’t even make public without being taken to court. Al, as a former educator, you should be ashamed. And since you brought Jesus in the fray, what do you think he would say about how we’re treating our children?
How about drinking my Kool-Aid? Make God relevant again, teach the most basic things our kids need. Reading, writing, and arithmetic. And let our kids be kids!
— Tom Stern, North Prairie