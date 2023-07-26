If you are willing to accept Rep.
Scott Allen’s definition of religion and how he is trying to apply it to the citizens of the United States who have realized that they were born with a different sexual orientation than any that meets Rep. Scott Allen’s approval, then we have a couple other “religions” to add to his list.
Let’s start with the religion of sports. Many people fly banners in honor of the Brewers, Packers, university teams, high schools, private clubs and so on. Followers of these teams display great ardor and faith.
Athletes of these teams are often recognized and honored by government officials. Sometimes there are parades on public byways. The followers of the teams wear ritual garb and chant, in public, in buildings often subsidized by government funding. Many of these followers, who call themselves “fans,” see no problem with their behavior. Rep. Scott Allen, to my knowledge, has not called these people out or criticized the many accommodations provided for their associations by local governments and paid for with citizens’ taxes, even though they are religions by his definition.
Another popular religion is guns.
Followers use the Second Amendment as their credo (conveniently ignoring the opening sentence which begins “A well regulated Militia”) and are very ardent about any possibility of encroachment on their beliefs. Government officials have allowed access to many varieties of these sacramental objects (guns) despite the growing number of deaths and injuries, every day, associated with the gun religion and studiously avoid doing anything that might indicate they are not pro-gun, thus forcing this religion on the populace.
Perhaps Rep. Scott Allen chose poorly when he decided to attach his version of religion to the rights of American citizens.
— Roberta Mundschau, Waukesha