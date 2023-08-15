To the editor: (Re: “LGBTQ+ community isn’t hurting anyone,” by Heidi C. Hallett, Aug. 10) Separation of church and state is NOT anywhere in the text of the Constitution. It is a ruling by a Supreme Court decision.
The phrase itself was from a letter from Jefferson to the Danbury Baptists. (Ironically, it was to assure the Baptists that the government would not interfere with their practice of religion; THAT was the separation of church and state.)
Perhaps her letter is “signaling that (she doesn’t) know how to fact check.” Touche.
Kent Mealins - Brookfield