To the editor: (Re: “LGBTQ+ community isn’t hurting anyone,” by Heidi C. Hallett, Aug. 10) Separation of church and state is NOT anywhere in the text of the Constitution. It is a ruling by a Supreme Court decision.

The phrase itself was from a letter from Jefferson to the Danbury Baptists. (Ironically, it was to assure the Baptists that the government would not interfere with their practice of religion; THAT was the separation of church and state.)

Perhaps her letter is “signaling that (she doesn’t) know how to fact check.” Touche.

Kent Mealins - Brookfield

