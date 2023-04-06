To the editor: Social Security needs solutions instead of fighting over who is pushing “granny” off the cliff or taxing “the rich” to death. Politicians provide benefits they don’t properly fund. Politicians need to think out of their box and find solutions.
Business had similar problems with “defined benefit” pension plans. Calculating benefits was easy, but providing funding was difficult as defined benefits changed, plan asset values fluctuated and companies couldn’t afford the benefits they agreed to.
Companies ended “defined benefit” plans and implemented “defined contribution” plans. The defined benefits were frozen when the plan ended and the company continued funding the earned payments as individuals retired. No earned benefits were lost!
“Defined contribution” plans made the individual responsible for determining what they contribute to their retirement fund and companies matched some level of the contribution. Individuals were provided a menu of funds to invest in, and the individual decided where to invest. Retirement planning was the individual’s!
Social Security is a “defined benefit” plan the government hasn’t funded. Government requires companies to fund defined “benefit plans” with specific rules, but government never applied the rules to themselves. Government is using current payroll taxes to pay Social Security retirees.
Problem is government mandates benefits, but, doesn’t deal with funding future benefits. The solution is to change the benefits and/or raise the premiums. Social Security could change from a “defined benefit” to a “defined contribution” plan. Cost-of-living adjustments should be eliminated, but nothing else would change for those in retirement. Those not in retirement would have their benefits frozen on today’s data and get that amount in retirement. Individuals would then decide what they contribute to their future retirement, and where to invest it. The government would match some portion of the individual contributions. Companies would continue to pay their portion of payroll taxes to fund the current retirees and the future frozen benefits for those not in retirement. Government would fund any shortfall.
Politicians must either reduce benefits and/or find funding solutions that are acceptable. If not, we will become Argentina or Greece and our debts will bury us.
— Art Nennig, New Berlin