Mr. Wentz’s second reply (March 1) makes all my points for me. Nazi homeschooling was reported by numerous Fox affiliates in Ohio along with "biased outlets." Substance was verified by sources Wentz doesn’t deem credible. It is not illegal as long as they also subscribe to the basic parameters, ideology being the reason many parents homeschool. Again, my statement "free country, Nazi homeschooling, and all."
He continues to make my points asking for examples of Republicans "demeaning and disenfranchising Americans." We did that, but why bother? When given a source, the right dismisses its credibility; without a source, it’s "unsubstantiated." Why look anything up? They can’t lose.
Dan Kelly has already taken a beating from conservatives supporting Dorow. There is so much more to come, but many, like Mr. Wentz, will only believe what they want.