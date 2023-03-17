Ms. Miller is off the rails again (March 7). Introspection seems lacking. While trying to obfuscate on her broad accusation of homeschoolers, she defends her reliance on the Huff-Post, CNN, and Vice as her sources verifying Nazi content. Talk about chutzpah. Same folks who pushed Russia collusion, Russia disinformation with Hunter’s laptop, told us inflation was transitory, that the border is not a problem, and vaccines protect us from COVID. Why in the world would she rely on sources with that track record regarding homeschoolers?
Then she criticizes one candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court for potentially legislating from the bench and attending a school she does not approve of, while supporting one who actually said she would legislate from the bench multiple times (that is, put her thumb on the scale of justice).
Something wrong with this picture.
— Eric Wentz, Brookfield