The Freeman letter to the editor by Deborah Gracey (March 8) regarding the January 6 Capitol protest is revealing. While Ms. Gracey appears to support releasing the official video to demonstrate “transparency” for Americans, she does not condemn the Democrats for refusing to do so. Instead, she condemns Tucker Carlson for releasing segments of the official video that exposes the Democrats’ “Big Lie,” ie., that the January 6 Capitol protest was an armed insurrection comparable to the Civil War, something it clearly was not. Such hypocrisy!
— Dick Zirbel, Waukesha