I am calling in on Biden’s plan about the Supreme Court (considering the program to) forgive student loans. That’s $400 billion with a B. If these students cannot pay it back, it’s ridiculous. They are (making) $125,000 a year and they can’t pay back a student loan? They are full of crap and should be — I don’t even know what to say. It ticks me off so bad. I am making about $12,000 a year on Social Security and so is my wife and we’re making it. Don’t have any (unintelligible) debts to pay back but these people can’t pay it back, and they are making $125,000 a year? It’s ridiculous. Please make them pay back their loans. What’s next? People are going to get forgiveness on their mortgage and car payments and don’t have to pay it back?
— Dale Piippo, Waukesha