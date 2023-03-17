Washington D.C. reminds me of the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” President Biden is the current occupant of the White House but seems to spends most of his time at his home in Delaware. Left-wing revolutionary Barack Obama is the man behind the curtain.
The people aren’t supposed to notice or pay attention to him. He is not certain that President Biden is capable of continuing Obama’s socialist revolution.
He will notify Biden of his decision in time the for the 2024 election. He promised to transform America when elected. The people are faced with a choice: Show Obama the door or say good-bye to America as we knew her.
— Miles Dake, Waukesha