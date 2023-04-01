‘Rainbowland’
Virtually all the commentary on the “Rainbowland” controversy misses the point; i.e.., DON’T POKE THE BEAR! The Waukesha School Board policy prohibiting defined controversial material in our schools is good policy and “Rainbowland” songs are clearly controversial.
The point not being addressed is, why did a teacher choose the “Rainbowland” song? We all know the answer and it was not because it is a cute song; but, to POKE THE BEAR! Personally, that teacher should be reassigned as far away from young children as possible.
— Dick Zirbel, Waukesha
Paul Revere comment
Elaine Rogers is calling for Paul Revere to return (“Paul Reverse, where are you?,” March 18). She is very concerned about some of the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates. She didn’t explain why Joe Biden or any other Democrat should be elected again. I suppose by her logic things are going great. Don’t worry about the wide-open southern border with fentanyl pouring in; the oil and gas pipeline Biden has shut down; the multitude of people who lost jobs due to Biden’s illegal vax mandate; the 13 dead soldiers and chaos in Afghanistan, the empty store shelves including baby food; inflation, debt and bank closures; and of course the rampant unpunished crime all across the country. By the way, Elaine, I thought Joe Biden was supposed to ride to the rescue back in 2020 — you know, the adult in the room. What we got was a 50-year pampered politician who is utterly clueless.
— Jerry Luedtke, Vernon
Auto thefts and drunken driving
I just returned from a three-week trip to Israel. Upon my return home, I have been catching up on back issues of The Freeman. It seems that epidemic carjackings continue and a young Dousman woman was killed on Highway 16 by a drunk driving the wrong way. This behavior continues and we collectively remain petrified without a clue. Do we as a society really wish to mitigate this behavior? Does anyone have any solutions? As a matter of fact, I have one of my typically modest proposals.
While in Israel, I noticed that every car and truck I saw is equipped with a “0-9” digital code panel embedded somewhere in the dashboard. It is wired directly to the car (truck) computer and works exactly like the lockout on your cellphone. Fail to tap the correct phone code, your cell phone does not work. Fail to tap the correct vehicle code, your car (truck) does not start. After three attempts, the system locks down. Just like your phone, individuals can choose to disable this security system at their own risk but at least it is installed.
Perhaps this could work here. Fail to tap the correct code, and your car will not get jacked. Fail to tap the correct code, and perhaps the person who is so drunk that he/she cannot see the correct direction to drive on the highway will also fail to get on the road.
Stop telling me the reasons why something can’t be done. Tell me how it can be done and let’s move on to a solution from there. By the way, I saw a lot of Hyundais and Kias in Israel. Obviously, they figured out a way to limit carjacking without a lawsuit.
— Rich Hacker, Mukwonago