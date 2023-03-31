‘Rainbowland’
Thank you for writing this article (“Heyer Elementary removes ‘Rainbowland’ from concert,” March 24) but it saddens me to the point that I actually feel sick to my stomach. And “we” wonder why there is so much hatred in this world. The people that started this complaint are the types of parents that raise children to hate. I heard the song; it is as sweet as can be and so positive!
This could have been a perfect opportunity to encourage or reinforce the kids to be what they want to be and except others for what they want to be. Hats off to the teachers that wanted to do the right thing for those young, impressionable students.
This could have been such a positive experience, and fun for those little kiddos. Shame on the Waukesha School District!
— Wendy Haluska, Waukesha
When I saw in The Freeman an elementary school banned Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s “Rainbowland,” I wondered why anyone would have a problem with a song that offers a message of hope and positivity in dark times according to Dolly herself.
As I read The Freeman article and some national coverage of the banning, it became clear a few people let their hate and intolerance pervert their interpretation of the song. If they looked beyond finding ways to feel threatened they would have seen colors and rainbows have been long-running themes of happiness for both Dolly and Miley.
Miley’s personal studio is named Rainbowland. In 1971 Dolly released her autobiographical song called “Coat of Many Colors.” It was about how as a child Dolly did not have a coat. Being poor, her mother made one from scraps so small the coat had many colors just like in the Bible story her mother told as she sewed. Dolly was so proud of that coat that she could not wait to show it off but the other kids teased and mocked her. Of course, this left Dolly hurt and confused, in a dark place, but still sure of her beliefs. Today a copy of that coat hangs in Chasing Rainbows Museum at Dollywood.
The song is about encouraging anyone who has been teased, bullied, or felt left out because they were different to move out of the darkness, to chase their own rainbows, no matter who belittles them, just as Dolly did.
Sadly we let a few hateful, insecure people steal this positive message from our children and in return indoctrinate them with hate and intolerance. We need to ban hate and intolerance from our schools, not songs that bring positive messages.
— Jim Honeck, Town of Mukwonago
I looked up the lyrics to this song and it’s a positive song. I don’t see anything wrong with it. Who could this possibly hurt? We are getting so worried about hurting the feelings of people or groups that we’re certainly not teaching our children anything. A rainbow is beautiful.
— Cindy O’Donnell, Waukesha
Who has not stopped in awe to enjoy a rainbow? Children love rainbows. To them it is something beautiful and mysterious. Why must a few misguided adults be allowed to destroy what is magical to children?
— Suzanne Machan, Waukesha
So tired of this overthinking of every little thing. Six- and 7-year-olds do not have a clue about any deep meanings of lyrics. They only know that it’s a happy song. It refers to a happy world. The kids don’t even sing most of the words at that age. It’s the cynical adults that create the issues. If they wouldn’t make such a big deal about it, it would be out of the kids’ minds right after concert.
Let the kids sing their song. I don’t think that one parent, grandparent or other will gasp in horror at the concert. They should hope their kids are listening and singing this song well into their teens instead of the trash that plays on the radio daily about violence.
— Barbara Hemmerich, Vernon
Robinson column
Janet Protasiewicz implies in her campaign ads the reason she opposes Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law because it has no exceptions for rape, incest, or life of the mother. Protasiewicz wants a law that allows abortion for any reason and with no limits up to the moment of birth.
Owen (Robinson, “An activist court is a dangerous court”) makes the point with judicial activism no citizen is safe. America was founded as a constitutional representative republic and not as a democracy. Daniel Kelly will follow the U.S. Constitution and give us courts of law. Activist judges will give us courts of ideology. Owen is right.
— Miles Dake, Waukesha
Supreme Court rules
I believe that The Freeman has a journalistic obligation, as do all newspapers, to print the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct, SCR 60.06(3)(b). Clearly, and without shame, candidate Janet Protasiewicz has violated this code and has clearly, against all laws and respect of the laws, made a mockery of judicial integrity. She must withdraw from candidacy.
— Steven Bukosky, Waukesha
