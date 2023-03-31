To the editor: The fight for life is nothing new. History has shown us evil in its purest form when we murder innocent children. Pharaoh attempted to kill Hebrew babies. Children were sacrificed to Molech, a manmade idol. Herod ordered the baby boys in Bethlehem to be killed. The Nazis used children for horrific human experimentation. Even now aborted children in America are being harvested for body parts.
We are voting for Justice Dan Kelly for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, because he is endorsed by every prolife agency in Wisconsin that has spent years helping to save these unborn children. Judge Protasiewicz calls such efforts extreme and radical. So who is extreme here?
We need to stand for the truth about the sanctity of human life. None of us can afford to sit quietly while a genocide of over 63 million is taking place. We are to speak up in behalf of those being led to slaughter, and try to rescue them.
Kathy and John Misany
Waukesha