To the editor: By way of background, I am a trial lawyer who has been practicing in courts throughout the state of Wisconsin since 1974. Waukesha County has been my home for the last 20 years and I am a 1970 graduate of Carroll University. I rarely endorse a candidate for office. Judge Fredrick J. Strampe is an exception to this rule, and this is why.
Having a fair and knowledgeable judiciary is important to us all. Judge Strampe is considered by his peers to be a man of high moral character and a highly skilled legal professional. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point; he is a veteran and was an infantry officer. As a former WIAA official, he knows how to make tough calls. Judge Strampe is an experienced trial lawyer and will take his years of experience into the courtroom. He will apply the law fairly and objectively. We need judges like Judge Strampe. Waukesha County citizens deserve a judge like him. Judge Strampe is one of us.
I urge you to vote for Judge Fred Strampe.
William R. “Bill” Wick
Waukesha