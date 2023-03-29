To the editor: Qualifications matter in judicial elections; it is all that matters. Judge Fred Strampe is remarkably well-qualified as a judge. I speak from experience — as a judge for 37 years before whom Judge Strampe successfully litigated complex cases, most commonly defending business and insurance interests. I have an abiding respect and admiration for his professionalism.
Our legal system is an adversarial system and it is uncommon for lawyers to be universally admired and respected. Judge Strampe is universally admired and respected. From the bench to the bar; to the people he represented and those he opposed; there has always been universal respect for his knowledge of the law, intellect, professionalism, and advocacy. Judges should know how to try a lawsuit; Judge Strampe knows how to try a lawsuit! He has been doing so for more than 25 years.
Judge Strampe knows a primary responsibility of a judge is to protect the safety of law-abiding citizens. He has walked that walk; graduating from West Point and protecting this country as a member of our armed forces.
Before taking the bench, he was a managing partner of one of the best insurance defense law firms in the state. He brings an outstanding business acumen to the bench. In addition, he has immersed himself in the positive development of our young people by his WIAA officiating activities.
Judge Strampe is a tremendous asset to the legal system and Waukesha County as a whole. I strongly and respectfully recommend his re-election.
Christopher Foley
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge
Wauwatosa