To the editor: I am honored to serve the people of Waukesha County as a Circuit Court judge. Every day in my courtroom, I apply the law as written without any preconceived outcomes. I treat everyone fairly and respectfully. I enforce the rule of law and uphold the Constitution.
After graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point, I was commissioned as an infantry officer and stationed in Germany. I was honorably discharged to attend law school at UWMadison. Before I became a Judge, I litigated cases in state and federal courts throughout Wisconsin. I have extensive courtroom and trial experience. In my spare time, I am a WIAA licensed high school football official. I’ve officiated games at most high schools in Waukesha County, and my crew was selected to work several state championship games.
The mission of my alma mater, the United States Military Academy, is to “develop leaders of character for a lifetime of service to the Country.” As a Circuit Court judge, I serve Waukesha County, Wisconsin and our country. I ask for your vote on April 4 so I can continue my service.
— Judge Fred Strampe, Waukesha