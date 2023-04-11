To the editor: Politicians continually express positions that are hard on crime. Those politicians, and we as voters, usually only think of violent crime committed by an individual against an individual. Violent crime is serious and often has tragic effects on the victim.
Other types of crimes, e.g., fraud, identity theft, etc., are seldom discussed and are not featured in political ads though they too have tragic effects and costly consequences.
For example, a 2021 study on tax evasion by U.S. taxpayers concluded that there is substantial evasion at the top of the income distribution that goes undetected. While the study stated that its estimates are likely to be conservative, the amount of unpaid taxes is estimated to be $282 billion per year for the years studied. Further, 'According to a recent [government] report … due to a lack of resources, the IRS has failed to audit more than 897,000 wealthy individuals who skipped out on filing tax returns over a three-year period- and these individuals owed nearly $46 billion in taxes.” Note the government’s report only focused on individuals who didn’t even file a tax return.
Some in Washington, including our representative and one of our senators, argue against recently enacted increased funding for the collection of taxes. Is it correct to assume that those who argue against increased funding for the collection of taxes pursuant to existing laws do not believe that crime should be punished? Do they believe certain wealthy individuals should be permitted to avoid their legal tax obligations and that the United States need not be concerned with such crimes? There is no logic to such a position.
The IRS needs resources and employees to fulfill its responsibility to stop tax avoidance crimes and to collect legally owed taxes. It is only fair to have tax law compliance at all income levels.
— Robert Storm, Summit