To the editor: My husband and I have lived in Waukesha for 17 years, and have graduated three of our 12 children from Waukesha West. We believe that the SDW has given our high school children an excellent education, and I believe that Corey Montiho, David Wadd, and Bette Koenig are the best candidates to continue this tradition of quality education.
Corey Montiho has been a voice of reason on the School Board for years. I was especially grateful for him through the pandemic when he advocated for our children to be in school full time because relevant data supported it. After watching and attending board meetings for several years, I’ve seen that Corey is thoughtful, balanced, honest, reasonable, and he does the work. Our district is better because of him.
Bette Koenig has dedicated her life to education. There is a difference between teachers who go through the motions until they retire and effective educators who possess the ability to build strong relationships with students that enable them to successfully reach and teach them. Bette possesses an extraordinary and unique ability to connect with people around her and touch their souls. Every community should have an effective educator on their school board. We need Bette!
David Wadd has become one of the most dedicated and effective parent advocates for excellence in education in our district. Through the pandemic and beyond, many parents have become strong advocates for the best education children can receive. David Wadd is one of those parents, but even more than that he is passionate about academic achievement, he puts character over comfort, and he is centered. Our community is fortunate he is willing to serve!
Vote for all three Tuesday.
Kristen Gabel
Waukesha