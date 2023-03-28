To the editor: Please vote on April 4 and support my husband, Justin Phillips, for Summit Village Board. I have witnessed firsthand his dedication and commitment to our community, and I know he would be an excellent trustee for our village.
Justin is not only a great father to our three girls, but he is also a dedicated member of our community. He has a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to residents. He will listen to different perspectives and find common ground to make the best decision for the village.
As a fiscal conservative, Justin understands the importance of being responsible with taxpayer dollars. He will work to ensure our tax dollars are being used most efficiently and effectively and make Summit an even better place to live and raise a family.
With his strong work ethic, leadership skills, and dedication to the community, he will be a valuable asset to the village’s board of trustees. I know he will work to ensure that the village continues to thrive.
I urge all voters in Summit to support my husband, Justin Phillips, for trustee in the upcoming election. Together, we can make our community a wonderful place now and in the future.
— Julia Napolitano, Summit