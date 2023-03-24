To the editor: When the Town of Delafield votes on April 4 for a referendum to increase the town’s levy by $470,000, it votes for seven new firefighters and EMS staff, plus an additional seven staff in 2024. Delafield already has tremendous cost savings and benefits through Lake Country Fire and Rescue. The town is currently the lowesttaxed municipality in Waukesha County, with a rate of $1.44 per thousand. If the referendum passes, the tax rate increases to $1.73, keeping the town as one of Waukesha’s lowest-taxed municipalities.
The town’s fire station consolidation into LCFR created efficiencies in fire leadership and support staff. The town has not added any full-time fire department staff since the late ’80s or early ’90s. The town’s share of the LCFR budget this year is 22.54%.
When you multiply out the requested 14 hires over 2 years at 22.54%, it is equivalent of hiring 2.93 full-time town employees.
Additionally, LCFR operates a robust training facility. Other communities in our area fund fire services with 80% municipal funding and 20% funding through services provided, LCFR operates with 60% municipal funding and 40% funding through services, in large part due to its income from the Nashotah firefighter training academy.
LCFR funds 20% more of its own budget than nearby communities.
Supporting the Fire Department referendum makes sense, both financially and for safety. Delafield residents should rightfully expect quality and fast emergency services, but also understand that you pay for them.
If Delafield residents vote against emergency services, it results in unacceptable response times to emergency calls. Quick response times undeniably save lives.
Learn facts about the fire referendum and response times on the department’s website at www.lakecountryfire.com/staffing.
Vote yes on April 4 and support your local fire department.
— Jennifer Janusiak, Town of Delafield