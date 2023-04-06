I am disappointed that Kelly lost the Supreme Court election, disappointed not surprised. There was no energy, no excitement. My Republican county fell short of the votes they gave Kelly last time he lost. This does not bode well for Trump in 2024; he, like Kelly, has lost a general election.
Trump’s supporters can easily push him to nomination, but the reality is that our major cities could be burning and our economy in tatters and he will still get less votes than his opponent. We can’t force people to love Trump; sorry, you just can’t. The sooner the Republican Party gets brave enough to face the Trump problem the sooner we have a chance of putting a Republican in the White House.
— Chuck Wood, North Prairie