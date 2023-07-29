To the editor: Democrats love spending. Republicans love cutting taxes. Both fool voters by simply borrowing on the national debt.
The federal deficit is typically about 35% of tax revenues. It was worse during recessions and pandemic economic stimuli. Only in the 1960s and around 2000 was the budget in balance.
The debt is now $32 trillion — 6.5 times annual tax revenues and 1.2 times the gross domestic product. It is $96,000 per American!
Economists worry when a country’s debt exceeds 0.7 times GDP. We’re in danger!
I wrote a program to calculate how the debt will increase to the year 2100 if the deficit averages 35%, with reasonable assumptions about GDP growth and interest rates.
The debt will then be 2.46 times GDP. Interest payments on the debt will increase from 16% of tax revenues to 33%.
We MUST increase taxes now to prevent catastrophe.
But we have urgent programs: Climate change is causing costly storms, droughts, forest fires, heat waves, sea level rise and crop losses. We must invest in renewable energy and electric vehicles. Our research, engineering, education, medical and infrastructure programs need more funds.
The rich can be taxed much more. Household income inequality in 2016 (see Wikipedia): The lowest quintile earned $15,600, while the highest quintile earned $280,300. The top 1% earned $1,800,000!
Wealth (assets minus debt) is also extraordinarily unequal. The FED reports that in 2021 the richest 1% of households owned 32.3% of wealth, while the poorest 50% owned only 2.6%! This is because the rich own stocks, investments and real estate, while the poor have inherited little, rent, and live paycheck to paycheck. The inequalities are extreme for blacks, Latinos and Native Americans.
Pay the debt with more progressive taxes, corporate taxes including on off-shore corporations, and inheritance taxes.
Ronald S. Remmel - West Bend